Apple iPad Pro 2022: Insider Claims Surprise Design Disappointment – Forbes

iPad Pro 2021: will the next 11-inch model lack the 12.9-inch version’s key extra feature?

The 5th-generation iPad Air has just been revealed and goes on sale this week. But the next iPads are expected this fall. But it now seems that one of them, the iPad Pro, might not have the upgrade that had been expected.

That’s the addition of miniLED backlighting, which had been rumored for the 11-inch iPad Pro. After all, the new display technology has been very well-received on the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, where Apple calls it a Liquid Retina XDR display.

The new claim comes in the form of two tweets from the reliable analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo at TF International Securities.

First, Kuo said that “Apple may not launch new miniLED products this year due to cost concerns.”

Then came a clarification: “More precisely, there may be no new products with the new miniLED display size in 2022.”

In other words, although the next 11-inch iPad Pro is not going to gain the XDR effect, an updated iPad Pro in the larger 12.9-inch screen size could still continue to have miniLED backlighting.

This makes sense. Apple rarely removes features from its products without replacing them with something it says is better, so removing Liquid Retina XDR would go against the grain.

After all, designing how it worked is a big part of the cost of a system like this, and needs to be paid off over several generations. The addition and placement of 2,596 full-array local dimming areas was an achievement that Apple will not want to dismantle. Not only does it add great contrast levels and a much punchier look to the screen, it also adds to the brightness levels, especially with HDR content.

Since the new iPad Air has been upgraded to be much closer to the iPad Pro 11-inch, with 5G and the M1 processor, for instance, it was thought that the next 11-inch Pro would add miniLED to add another distinctive difference from the Air.

Now, it looks like Apple will have to find other ways to improve the iPad Pro 11-inch.

