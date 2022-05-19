Is Terra (LUNA) Heading the Right Direction Monday? – InvestorsObserver

Ads

InvestorsObserver gives Terra a weak long-term technical score of 1 from its research. The proprietary scoring system take into account the historical trading patterns from recent months to a year of the coin’s support and resistance levels, in addition to where it is relative to long-term averages. The analysis helps to determine whether it’s a strong buy-and-hold investment opportunity currently for traders. LUNA at this time has a superior long-term technical analysis score than 1% of crytpos in circulation. The Long-Term Rank will be most relevant to buy-and-hold type investors who are looking for strong steady growth when allocating their assets. Combining a high long and short-term technical score will also help portfolio managers discover coins that have bottomed out.



Trading Analysis

The current trading price of $0.000166039 for LUNA is -$77.1842064 (-100.00%) below the coins 100-day moving average of $77.184372460. LUNA meanwhile is $0.0001493 (-65654372.28%) above its 52-week low of $0.000016754 and -$119.18445768 (-8.39%) under its 52-week high price of $119.184623718. Terra’s current price relative to the coins long-term average and 52-week high and low, gives the crypto an average long-term technical score of 1. The price movement and range of LUNA suggest that investors are bearish on the coin at this time. Terra currently has a total market cap of $1,084,583,397.27 to go along with its average daily volume of $4,820,715,565.80 worth of the currency over the past seven days. LUNA’s volume is below its seven day average as of the past 24 hours, with 2,732,439,762.19 exchanged in that period. This coin’s subclass Digital Money: Digital Money is an asset, commodity, or currency intended to maintain value and liquidity over time so that it may be used the same way fiat currencies are used.



Summary

LUNA’s historical trading over the past year gives it a a weak long-term technical score of 1 as its price movement in that time has given investors reason to be bearish on the coin in the long-term. Click Here to get the full Report on Terra (LUNA).

