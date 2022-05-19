Solana Suffers Seven-Hour Outage As NFT Demand Spills Over – Bloomberg

Ads

Genomic surveillance is a critical tool that helps current vaccines remain effective by monitoring viral mutations. But a lack of funding and political will means America remains vulnerable to the next pandemic.

Yellen Rejects Idea of Fed Raising 2% Inflation Target

Nigeria’s New Health Insurance Law Targets 83 Million Vulnerable Citizens

Apple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project

Buyout Firm Bridgepoint Weighs $2 Billion Sale of Software Provider Kyriba

Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Is Proceeding, Not ‘On Hold,’ Executives Tell Staff

Ocasio-Cortez Amps Up Democrats’ Feud Over Draft N.Y. House Map

US Senate Clears $40 Billion in Ukraine Aid, Sending Bill to Biden

Griffin Says He Didn’t Speak to Plotkin Ahead of Melvin Shutdown

Ken Griffin Decries Remote Work, Sees Too Many Distractions at Home

Review: Harry Styles Is Fully At Home in ‘Harry’s House’

2022 Is the Year of All-inclusive Travel, And Here’s Why

Is the SEC Unconstitutional?

There’s Good Reason for Tech Workers to Embrace the Office

Stock Selloff May Be Entering a New Phase

This Genius Inventor Is Taking on Dinosaurs, Global Warming and Pizza

Groping, Derision, Bias, Threats: Women in Science Face It All

A $60 Billion Crypto Collapse Reveals a New Kind of Bank Run

‘Toxic’ London Law Firm White & Case Accused of Forcing Out Grieving Lawyer

How Cash Payments Changed Low-Income Americans’ Lives

Mastercard to Cover Employees’ Travel for Out-of-State Abortions

Rich Nations Offer Debt Guarantees on South African Climate Deal

Rental Listings With Energy Scores Prompt Greener Choices

Counties Pledge to Break the Cycle Between Jail and Homelessness

Architects Draft a New Blueprint for a Labor Movement

A Photographer’s Mission to Write Asian Americans Back Into History

Tether Cuts Commercial Paper, Boosts Treasuries Behind USDT

FTX US Offers Trading of Old-School Stocks as Crypto Backstop

Julius Baer Braves ‘Bubble-Burst’ Moment in Crypto Wealth Push

Solana signage at the NFT LA conference in Los Angeles.



The Solana blockchain is recovering after going dark in a seven-hour outage, caused by a significant rush of bots trying to mint nonfungible tokens on the crypto network.

An NFT minting program for Solana called Candy Machine struggled under a tsunami of traffic from bots seeking to push through transactions late Saturday, which caused Solana’s mainnet to fall out of consensus and crash as nodes belonging to validators collapsed under the weight. Validators are computers that verify transactions to maintain the integrity of the blockchain.

