How to Make a FaceTime Call on Apple Watch – MacRumors

Ads

When most people hear the word FaceTime, they think of Apple’s call service as a video communications platform. But you don’t need a camera to use ‌FaceTime‌, because it supports audio calls too. That means you can use it on Apple Watch as long as it’s connected to Wi-Fi or cellular.



If you’ve ever taken a phone call on your Apple Watch when your iPhone isn’t within easy reach, you’ll know that it includes a built-in microphone and speaker so you can hear the other person on a call and respond to them clearly. Similarly, you can place and receive ‌FaceTime‌ audio calls on your Apple Watch too. The following steps guide you through the process.

You can also use Siri to place a ‌FaceTime‌ call on your Apple Watch. Simply press and hold the Digital Crown, raise your wrist to your mouth, and say “‌FaceTime‌ [contact’s name].”

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010

1 day ago by Hartley Charlton

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

6 days ago by Hartley Charlton

1 week ago by Hartley Charlton



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source