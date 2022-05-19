Apple ups its iPhone 13 Pro series orders in light of increased demand – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Ro, 25 April 2022

Apple iOS

The Elec reports that Apple has increased its order for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max this quarter. And that’s mainly because the demand for the more expensive Pro series is getting higher than initially anticipated.

In the first quarter of this year, Apple ordered just a million of the smaller iPhone 13 Pro while the Max was produced in 3.5 million units. Starting Q2 2022, however, the standard Pro sees a whopping increase to 8 million orders, whereas the Pro Max sees a bump to 6.5 million. That makes a 10 million increase over the last quarter. This is good news for Apple as the average selling price of the iPhone 13 family will increase and investors will be happy with the extra revenue.

The information is in line with other reports suggesting a 10% total increase in iPhone 13 shipments and that suppliers for Apple are seeing growing revenues.

