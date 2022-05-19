Bitcoin Argentina NGO to Take Crypto Education to Schools – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Sergio Goschenko

Bitcoin Argentina, an NGO dedicated to the promotion and expansion of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in the country, is going to take Bitcoin education to high schools. The project, called “Schools and Bitcoin,” will help educate high school students about the relevance of Bitcoin and the differences between this alternative system of money and the traditional fiat finance structure.

Argentina is one of the countries with a high crypto adoption rate in Latam, according to numbers published by Chainalysis. Some citizens of the country have fled to crypto and bitcoin due to inflation and exchange controls depleting buying power. This is why Bitcoin Argentina, an NGO dedicated to the expansion of the Bitcoin ecosystem in the country, has decided to launch an education project that will allow high schoolers to learn about Bitcoin.

The project, called “Schools and Bitcoin,” launched in partnership with humanitarian initiative Built with Bitcoin, aims to teach high school students about this new alternate finance system. The endeavor is the continuation of an earlier pilot project in which students of Argentina showed great enthusiasm and interest in learning about Bitcoin, according to Jimena Vallone of Bitcoin Argentina. She explained:

There is a desire to innovate, to know what is happening with Bitcoin and blockchain, and to train and learn. All this was the starting point to start thinking about the project, which begins with 40 schools, but we hope to have a larger number.

“Schools and Bitcoin” aims to reach more than 4,000 high schoolers, with classes and the content of this Bitcoin course to be adapted to each of the regions where these classes will be held. On this, Vallone stated:

The content used will be varied, changing with each school. Argentina is a diverse country, so it is necessary to think about each context when introducing the material.

However, the core will be the same, teaching students about the “transparent, open, inclusive, traceable and secure” traits of Bitcoin. This is reportedly the first initiative of this kind in Latam, where countries like Brazil and Venezuela are also known to be active in the cryptocurrency sector.

The approval of the education project is noteworthy, in view of the debt restructuring deal signed between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund, which introduced a clause suggesting the government discourage the use of crypto in the country.

What do you think about Bitcoin Argentina’s Schools and Bitcoin project? Tell us in the comments section below.

Sergio is a cryptocurrency journalist based in Venezuela. He describes himself as late to the game, entering the cryptosphere when the price rise happened during December 2017. Having a computer engineering background, living in Venezuela, and being impacted by the cryptocurrency boom at a social level, he offers a different point of view about crypto success and how it helps the unbanked and underserved.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

