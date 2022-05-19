NFTDropsCalendar.io Launches NFT Drops Calendar 2022, Discover Upcoming NFT Projects On Major Blockchains and Marketplaces – Yahoo Finance

Ads

LUCKNOW, India, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The NFTDropsCalendar.io web portal is a preferred option for many NFT followers looking to stay up-to-date with the emerging trends in the NFTs.

NFTDropsCalendar.io has released an NFT Calendar to provide information about ongoing and upcoming NFT drops. The Calendar is a new addition to the NFTDropsCalendar.io web portal that offers a one-stop-destination for NFT collectors, traders, and artists looking for the drop date, price, and blockchain used by upcoming NFT projects.

Moreover, the NFT calendar also provides data about NFT drops being launched on top marketplaces such as Opensea and Rarible as well as blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Polygon.

Unless explicitly stated, NFTDropsCalendar.io is not affiliated with the NFT drops, events, and projects and provides honest and fair listings on the website. The NFT Drops Calendar even covers different types of drops and provides a short description of the project that includes all the key points. The NFTDropsCalendar.io website has relevant filters on the search page for finding the most suitable project.

The team of NFTDropsCalendar.io constantly follows the NFT plus blockchain industry and regularly updates or adds new information to the existing pages. NFTDropsCalendar.io team also thoroughly analyses upcoming projects before publishing any content on the portal.

Joining projects early and following in their footsteps helps NFT enthusiasts get an in-depth understanding of an NFT collection and the ability to predict its success or detect any false promises.

All the information about NFT projects in the NFT Calendar is accumulated from credible sources and gets regularly reviewed to ensure no margin of error. Other than the overview, viewing an NFT project from the NFT Calendar will provide all the information ranging from the roadmap and mint details to utility and rarity.

Launched in 2022, the NFT calendar will be beneficial for NFT collectors, investors, and artists curious about the upcoming NFT projects.

The NFTDropsCalendar.io also offers a comprehensive guide for newcomers wanting to know all about NFT drops. From different NFT drop types to NFT scams and precautions of minting digital art, NFTDropsCalendar.io grants access to concise information with the aim to promote safe and profitable NFT trading. Newcomers can access this information and determine which project from the NFTDropsCalendar.io NFT calendar will be ideal.

The team of NFTDropsCalendar.io strives to list bullish projects in a single place to reduce the time and effort spent by NFT collectors to discover upcoming projects with immense potential.

Utilizing the NFT Drops Calendar will enable new and experienced collectors to stay updated about the NFT market in 2022, find lucrative projects, and build their NFT portfolio. The NFTDropsCalendar.io also has social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to notify users about any major NFT news or important announcements.

Overall, NFTDropsCalendar.io is an all-inclusive NFT website that serves as a useful tool to find upcoming NFTs.

Disclaimer: NFTDropsCalendar.io is an informational webpage, we are not investment advisors, and conducting self-audits and research is urged to the readers.

NFTDropsCalendar.io- Website Contact

Email: hello@NFTDropsCalendar.io

Website: https://www.nftdropscalendar.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFTCalendardrop

NFTDropsCalendar.io- Media Relations Contact:

Abhishek Singh

Abhisheksingh@nftdropscalendar.io

Contact + 91- 9019187828

B2/274 Vikas Khand, Gomtinagar,

Lucknow,226010, India

