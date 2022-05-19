Here are the iOS 16 Rumors Going Around the Internet: Features, Release Date, and More – iTech Post

Ads

Apple iOS 16 rumors include a major software update that says it will be launched next month. The iOS 16 still does not have an official release date, however, numerous tech enthusiasts are expecting announcements at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

At its WWDC, Apple typically unveils the upcoming version of iOS, and shortly thereafter, the company makes available a public beta version.

Apple’s iOS 16 is rumored to have more updates when it comes to its own money payment system, Apple Pay. It is rumored that there would be an addition of “Send” and “Request” buttons.

iPhoneSoft, the French website, claims that a developer at Apple leaked information that the upcoming iOS 16 operating system will function on iPhones with an A10 chipset or higher.

If that iOS 16 leak holds true, it would support the following devices:

Another iOS 16 rumored feature is an update and a refreshed app display. According to LeaksApplePro, though, iOS 16 will reportedly include “large widgets” in its feature set.

🔴EXCLUSIVE: iOS 16.

Be prepared for interactive widgets! Apple is now working on these “big widgets” internally named InfoShack.

The image that was tweeted by LeaksApplePro appears to show apps displayed in squares and rectangles that are significantly larger than usual. This creates space for additional information, such as the current weather, time, customized reminders, and the song that is playing in the background.

This revamped look will be significant for Apple since the company is known to have their iconic grid of small app squares on the home screen. The home screen is one of the defining characteristics of using an iPhone. Changing it a bit would definitely bring a new experience.

The next iOS16 rumored feature is another one related to its app. Since the global pandemic began, it has changed the way we communicate with our loved ones. With that, it is expected that Apple’s FaceTime will now have more features just like Zoom. iOS 16 is rumored to evolve FaceTime to meet the new demands of telework and videoconferencing.

In addition, Apple is rumored to be announcing an update to their metaverse endeavor with the VR or AR headset. CNET reports that there is a possibility that iOS 16 could have meta-ready features stored in it.

Many people are betting that the latest Apple news will be revealed at the WWDC, as that is where Apple demonstrated the new features of iOS 15 last year. The Apple WWDC is scheduled for June 6-10.

It is expected that Apple will stick to the same OS release pattern as it has for the past few years. A public demonstration of iOS 16 is believed to be scheduled to take place at the Worldwide Developers Conference in 2022.

After unveiling the new iOS 16, it is expected to be available for beta for developers, and a beta for the general public will quickly follow. With that, it is also assumed that the final version, along with the iPhone 14, is scheduled to be released some time in September.

According to iGEEKBLOGS:

Furthermore, iOS 16 is rumored to not have compatibility with the iPad Mini 4, iPad 5, iPad Air 2, or the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros since a leak stated that Apple will likely also announce macOS 13, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9.



