NFFT Add To Their Range Of Wearable NFT Collection – Digital Journal

It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the NFT world, as NFFT is set to officially launch their NFT bag, amidst plans to add to the unique collection with more wearable NFTs. NFFT seeks to bridge the gap between the physical products market and the virtual space, enabling anyone, irrespective of gender, to enjoy and access luxury items in the comfort of their homes.

Described by some experts as the biggest thing in the virtual space, the global NFT market has practically exploded in a relatively short while, attracting the attention of several industries. The fashion world has also been bitten by the NFT bug, with brands working tirelessly to integrate the concept into their offering. However, the team at NFFT seems to have mastered the craft after about 3 years of sleepless nights, as the premium digital brand launches their collection of custom-made NFT bags.

The NFT mint for the wearables will be officially launched on May 23, 2022, allowing participants to get custom-made bags from the NFFT and its artisans, who have been making high-quality goods for over four decades. NFFT also announced plans to hand out 10k NFTs in addition to the bag charm. Customers who connect their wallets will be able to purchase a Bag Charm that has an interesting design.

The digital brand brings excellent craftsmanship closer to the people, enabling artisans specializing in luxury items to design a shopping bag made with water-resistant leather that would serve as the foundation for high-end enterprises in the future.



NFFT aims to help enthusiasts of luxury items maintain the interior and exterior value of the product, with the ability to swap the bag charm at NFFT stores in the future due to its interchangeable style that can be worn by both men and women. The initial release of a limited-edition bag will undoubtedly chart a new course and set the tone in the luxury and NFT markets.

There are also plans to feature in a runway show in August 2022, helping to solidify NFFT’s position as a major player in the fashion industry. NFFT has already started to garner traction, with more than 20,000 people signing up for the National Federation of the Blind (NFFT) on social media before its official launch. The team behind NFFT is also working on launching a digital MCN firm, amidst plans to establish contracts with influencers such as MCN to promote merchandise in the Metaverse.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/O8-MQydwyL4

For further information about the NFT bag launch and NFT giveaways as well as other projects from NFFT, visit – https://nfftart.io/. NFFT can also be found across social media, including YouTube, Twitter, and Discord.

