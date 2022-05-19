Apple TV+ releases first trailer for 'Slow Horses' thriller – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple TV+ has released an extended first-look trailer for its forthcoming spy drama, the darkly comic “Slow Horses,” starring Gary Oldman, and based on Mick Herron’s novel.

Adapted from the first of Herron’s series of novels, the 2 minutes and 21 second trailer introduces us to an office for sidelined MI5 agents. As in the award-winning books, the trailer shows the series to switch between the blackly comic drudgery facing these agents, and moments of real peril.

Dramatised by “Veep” writer Will Smith, and executive produced by “Justified” creator Graham Yost, the series stars Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas.

It’s made for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, which most recently produced Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated “The Power of the Dog.”

The first two episodes of “Slow Horses” will stream from April 1, 2022, followed by four more editions weekly on Fridays.

Apple TV+ gave a first look at the third season of its upcoming British comedy series "Trying," which is set to debut on the platform on July 22.

Apple TV+ international house design series "Home," returns for a second season of inspirational tales from Friday, June 17, 2022.

Apple is adding more to its collection of kid-oriented programming for Apple TV+ with a series order for "Eva the Owlet," an animated show based on the best-selling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries."

