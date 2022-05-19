PSA: Apple Has Resolved an Issue That Prevented Latest Apple Card Transactions From Showing in the Wallet App – MacRumors

Ads

If you couldn’t see your latest Apple Card transactions in the Wallet app on your iPhone over the last 24 hours, try checking them again, because Apple says it has now fixed the issue.



Several users took to Reddit on Tuesday and overnight to voice their concerns, with many reporting that their ‌Apple Card‌ balance was up-to-date yet nothing new was appearing in the Latest Transactions column.

Usually, the last 10 transactions processed by ‌Apple Card‌ or any card added to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay are displayed below the card. Users can tap an individual transaction for further details such as the time, date, and location for the purchase.

For whatever reason, some ‌Apple Card‌ users were not seeing this transaction history. Some speculated that Apple’s recent iOS 15.5 software update was behind the bug, but other users who have not updated their ‌iPhone‌ were also experiencing the same problem.

However, according to Apple’s System Status Page, Apple has resolved an issue where “some users may have experienced delays in receiving transaction notifications.” If you’re still not seeing your transactions, try force quitting the Wallet app and then re-launch it on your ‌iPhone‌.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source