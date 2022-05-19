Apple Watch glass rumor revives flat-edge design for Series 8 or other models – 9to5Mac

Ads

Yesterday

Less than six months away from Apple introducing Apple Watch Series 8, this upcoming smartwatch is again rumored to feature a flat-edge design. After leakers and analysts supported that Apple Watch Series 7 would be the one to feature this new look, rumors are now pointing out to this year’s model.



Tweeted originally by ShrimpApplePro and now highlighted by YouTuber Jon Prosser, who was the first to say that Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a flat-edge design, it seems Series 8 could have a new look, apart from more sensors.

ShrimpApple Pro wrote:

Heard from source today that there is a flat front glass display for Apple Watch display. High change that this is the front glass for the Apple Watch Series 8. Haven’t heard any on how’s the redesign housing nor which model yet.

While Jon Prosser is also careful to confirm that this new design is indeed coming to the Apple Watch Series 8, both say that this could be the look of a future Watch.

ShrimpApplePro also brought back an old tweet about Apple Watch Series 7, in which they pretty much correctly predicted the model launched last year – except for the colors.

While no other analyst wants to bet on a redesign of the Apple Watch Series 8, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman believes this will be one of the biggest years for the Apple Watch, with up to three models being introduced.

He also says that Apple is readying a more powerful SoC and body-temperature sensor, which would be the newest sensor to be introduced since the blood oxygen measurement one with the Apple Watch Series 6.

Wall Street Journal also corroborated the rumor of a new sensor in a story shared a few months ago:

WSJ: “A planned use for the sensor in 2022 would be for fertility planning, the people said, giving women clues about where they are in their ovulation cycle.”

Would you be excited about a flat-edge design? If so, why? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

