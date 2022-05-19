Cardano Primed for Volatility After Steep Correction – Crypto Briefing

Ads

Cardano is showing early signs that it wants to recover despite the precarious market conditions. Still, traders would have to wait for a decisive close above resistance because the technicals present ambiguity.

Cardano remains stagnant while momentum builds up for a significant price movement.

Cardano endured a 45% correction following Terra’s death spiral. It saw its price drop from a high of $0.70 to a low of $0.38 on May 12. Its ADA token has since been consolidating within a tight price range that is becoming narrower over time.

Such erratic price action appears to have led to the formation of a symmetrical triangle on Cardano’s four-hour chart. As ADA approaches the pattern’s apex, it builds momentum for a significant spike in volatility. A sustained close above the $0.58 resistance level or below the $0.49 support level could result in a 45% price swing in that direction.

Despite Cardano’s ambiguous outlook, the odds appear to favor the bulls. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator presented a buy signal in the form of a red nine candlestick within the same time frame. The bullish formation anticipates a one to four candlesticks upswing, which could help ADA overcome the $0.58 resistance level.

Breaching this critical supply barrier could encourage sidelined investors to reenter the market and push Cardano toward $0.82.

Still, it is imperative to wait for a sustained close above resistance or below support due to the current market conditions. The lack of trading volume and uncertainty among investors paint a negative picture for the cryptocurrency market.

Disclosure: At the time of writing, the author of this piece owned BTC and ETH.

