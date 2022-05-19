"Love, Death And Robots" Season 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online? – Fossbytes

Ads

Nine more breathtaking short animated stories.

Initially released in 2019, ‘Love, Death and Robots’ was a constant dose of short stories for fans. The genres of the stories span from horror to sci-fi to comedy. The show is returning for another season to entertain fans once again. Let’s talk about ‘Love, Death and Robots’ season 3 in this guide.

Kicking things off with the release date, it will be released online on May 20, 2022. If the previous seasons have intrigued you, then stay tuned at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Each season of the series has been inconsistent with the number of episodes. However, as per reports, the third season will feature nine episodes. Now, let’s talk about where to watch the animated series in the next section of our streaming guide.

The fan-favorite NSFW animated series will be returning to action on none other than Netflix. After all, the first two seasons have been released on the streaming juggernaut. Before you jump out of the way, there’s one thing to keep in mind. Netflix no longer provides a free trial to new users, so you need to buy a subscription to it.

Before moving forward, feel free to check our detailed guide on the Netflix release schedule for each region. It will be really helpful for you to keep track of when to tune in to the streaming service.

The animated series gives a Black Mirror-esque vibe. But ‘Love, Death, and Robots’ is not that dark. There are a few episodes here and there that step into that territory, but overall the show tackles a lot of genres.

Anyway, answering the question – Yes, it’s worth watching. Lastly, the show has a solid rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb, making it one of the best shows.

That concludes our guide on ‘Love, Death and Robots’ season 3. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

