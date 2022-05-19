Deals: Record Low Prices Arrive for Apple TV, iPad Mini 5, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil 2 – MacRumors

Ads

More sales have emerged today on numerous Apple products, including all-time low prices on the Apple TV, iPad Air, iPad mini 5, and Apple Pencil.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Low prices on the Apple TV start at $129.98 for the Apple TV HD bundled with the new Siri Remote on Amazon. This is a match of the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model, and it first appeared online earlier in August.



This version is the same fourth generation Apple TV HD device that was released in 2015, but now it’s bundled with the revamped Siri Remote. The new accessory features a one-piece aluminum body, tactile clickpad with five-way navigtation, and rearranged buttons.

For newer models, the 32GB Apple TV 4K from 2021 is priced at $169.00 ($10 off) and the 64GB model is priced at $189.98 ($9 off), both on Amazon. Although the 64GB has seen a better deal, the price tag on the 32GB is the lowest price we’ve tracked to date.

You can get the entry level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99, down from $599.00 on Best Buy. This is an all-time low price on this model, and it is being matched at Amazon, but as of writing only Best Buy has stock in every color.



Additionally, Best Buy has every other model of the 2020 iPad Air on sale, which we’ve rounded up below. All prices on these iPad Air models represent all-time low prices across the board, and $99 in savings.

Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple’s iPad mini 5 at a new record low price of $449.00, down from $549.00. All three colors of Space Gray, Silver, and Gold are available at this price.



At $100 off, this is the best price we’ve ever seen on this model of the iPad mini 5, and it’s one of the steepest discounts on the line in a year. The 64GB Wi-Fi model isn’t seeing a discount at this time.

Best Buy also has the Apple Pencil 2 at its lowest-ever price, available for $99.00, down from $129.00. This beats Verizon’s ongoing 2021 discount on the accessory by about $4, and is the current best price online.



Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source