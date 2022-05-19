FHIMA'S Mpls takes a leap into the metaverse, with help of Minneapolis NFT Display and Carousel-as-a Service (CaaS) Company, FRAME3 – 69News WFMZ-TV

Ads

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — At the first ever VeeCon WEB3 conference, FRAME3 in partnership with the famed restaurant, Fhima’s Mpls, announced it has successfully launched one of the country’s first, in-restaurant, NFT art Galleries. The gallery boasts NFT artwork by local, renowned, artist, Stephanie Dillon as well as well-curated NFT artist, Eddie Gangland, Peter Strid, Samata Pattinson and more. The launch comes in anticipation of the VeeCon Web3 conference which is taking place at US Bank Stadium May 19 – 22. The gallery was made possible through the collaboration of Fhima’s Mpls, FRAME3 Co, Stephanie Dillon Art, and Citizen-T.

The gallery is located at the City Center entrance of the restaurant and contains a rotating series of NFT art pieces. The gallery features four large format digital displays from FRAME3. Three are suspended in portrait format from the ceiling and one is flush mounted in landscape orientation above the entrance. The FRAME3 mobile application provides NFT owners the ability to rotate images between displays, create carousel schedules to automatically display certain pieces at certain times of the day or even based on ambient lighting, sound levels and more. “We created FRAME3 to bring the beauty and affordability of NFT art to traditional art collectors,” said Christian Schenk, Co-founder, FRAME3 Co. “Until now, the NFT art collector differed from traditional art collectors. While Web3 is a growing category, the audience remains smaller and statistically less apt to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a single piece of art, while the traditional art collector is looking to display their art as part of beautifying a space,” he added.

With FRAME3, NFT artists can target traditional art buyers and traditional collectors can visually enjoy their collection without keeping it locked into a digital wallet. They can even purchase the art and the display in a bundle using US currency vs having to set up at times confusing crypto wallets. The experience expands quickly when integrating the displays into a restaurant setting with the opportunity to rotate content beyond the art such as menus, specials, and entertainment while maintaining the integrity of a historical space like Fhima’s Mpls. The FRAME3 comes in dozens of colors, designs and materials to ensure continuity with the space’s overall look and feel.

“Fhima’s Mpls provided us the canvas to showcase the real-life beauty of NFT art, while keeping with the extreme beauty of the space,” noted Stephanie Dillon, Founder of Stephanie Dillon Art & The Citizen-T project. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of Eli’s vision for an integrated NFT gallery at Fhima’s,” she added.

“The ability to provide an out-of-this-world experience to our patrons is always top priority at Fhima’s,” said David Fhima, Fhima’s founder and chef.

“It was fitting that VeeCon was coming to town, we were hosting their press conference here at the restaurant and seized the opportunity to expand our deep cultured art collection with the first in restaurant NFT gallery in the city with the classic look of the FRAME3 displays,” said Eli Fhima, General Manager, Fhima’s Mpls.

Tonight (Thursday, May 19, 2022), Fhima’s is hosting a VIP event featuring a 5-course pre-fixx dinner partnering with Chef Justin Sutherland and entertaining special artists and guests as part of the launch. The collaboration will be providing guests with a curated dining experience with menus that were produced by Minneapolis-based, Citizen-T on fabric cut from discarded T-shirts and coasters that are printed on denim rescued from jeans.

Citizen-T combines one’s love of the planet with love of fashion on the same sleeve by leveraging used and deadstock garments within its zero manufacturing apparel business. The company has grown into an international merchandising leader that is providing merchandising solutions to some of the most recognizable names in the world, such as Billie Eilish, Steven Tyler, and more.

For more information on how to leverage NFT art in your physical space, check out http://www.FRAME3.com for more information including hundreds of available pieces on dozens of form factors, finishes and styles.

Press inquiries contact: Maddie Schenk at ms@citizen-t.com

