iPhone SE 3 leaked! Here is what the next Apple iPhone is likely to offer – HT Tech

Apple Spring Event 2022 is just two days away! And the spotlight is fully on the upcoming iPhone SE 3 launch. This entry level Apple iPhone is tipped as the as the ‘cheapest iPhone ever’. Well, rumours and leaks are all part of the upcoming launches, and iPhone SE 3 is no different. From its design, processor, camera to price, Apple fans are all excited to know about the Apple iPhone SE 2022 and even leaks are welcome. We all have seen a number of leaks around this special edition of the iPhone SE 3 in the last few months, but now ahead of the launch, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has tipped a number of features about the iPhone SE 3. Some are already known and a few are fresh and will add to the air of excitement around the new iPhone. Check put the iPhone SE 3 below.

Design: Design was never the highlight of the iPhone SE 3. We already knew from several rumours and leaks that iPhone SE 3 won’t have a big change in its design. Well, Kuo confirmed that the next iPhone SE will have a “similar form factor design to current SE.”

Colours: Red, Black, and White – the usual colours that we see in the current series of iPhone SE 2020 will continue with the iPhone SE 3.

Camera: It is worth noting that the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hasn’t shared anything much on the camera specs of iPhone SE 3, but according to the previous leaks, it is expected to come with a single rear camera with flash. There is not much information about its specs.

Processor: iPhone SE 3 has been tipped to feature Apple’s top-of-the-line A15 Bionic chipset that is also on the latest iPhone 13 too. It is expected to be with both mmWave and sub-6Hz 5G support. Also, the major upgrade will be the 5G connectivity from its previous iteration which is a 4G smartphone.

Storage: Despite having a major boost inside the iPhone SE 3 with its processor, the storage is tipped to be available starting from 64GB which is quite saddening for Apple fans as it might not be enough. Well, Kuo revealed that there will be 128GB and 256GB memory variants too.

Mass Production: The mass production of the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be from this month, March 2022.

Price: Kuo hasn’t shared information about the price of the iPhone SE 3 but previous leaks suggested that it will be the cheapest iPhone ever with the starting price of just $300 against the previous iPhone SE 2020 which was launched at $399.

Well, all this information is based on the leaks and rumours and for the official information, you will need to wait for Apple’s Spring event on March 8 which is scheduled at 11:30 PM IST. Till then keep checking this space for more iPhone SE 3 updates.

