Apple's 11-inch M1 iPad Pro hits new price low of $699 – Laptop Mag

LaptopMag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
By published 21 April 22
Save $100 on the iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip
The M1 iPad Pro is one of Apple’s most powerful iPads to date. For a limited time, this premium tablet is on sale for a rock-bottom price.
Currently, Amazon offers the Editor’s Choice 11-inch M1 iPad Pro for $699. That’s $100 in savings and this M1 Pad Pro’s lowest price ever. In fact, it’s one of the best iPad deals we’ve seen so far this year.
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
The iPad Pro is currently $100 off at Amazon. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple’s best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.
Powered by the same chip found in Apple MacBooks, the M1 iPad Pro has everything you could ever want in a tablet. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.
In our M1 iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we loved its bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor’s Choice award.
The M1 iPad Pro is a solid choice if you want a tablet with portability, speed, a gorgeous display and up to 10 hours of battery life. And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard support, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can function as a canvas or laptop.
As with all iPad Pro deals, we suspect this one won’t last too long, so we suggest you make haste!
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Apple's 11-inch M1 iPad Pro hits new price low of $699 – Laptop Mag
LaptopMag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more