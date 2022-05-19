IRS website hack for coronavirus stimulus checks: All caps – Los Angeles Times

Ads

Getting a “payment status not available” error when you’re trying to learn the status of your IRS coronavirus stimulus check? Try this one weird trick that really works: Enter your street address in all caps.

Yes, really. The IRS website had a big update this week, so it’s possible the site only just ported over your information and will let you log in now without having to shout at it. You’re welcome to try typing out your street address the normal way. But if that doesn’t work, don’t despair: Many people, including this reporter, have found that entering their street address in all capital letters was the key to getting in and being able to enter their bank account information in order to have their stimulus funds deposited electronically instead of waiting for a check in the mail.

Sorry to be all "I heard this one weird trick from a friend and it really works" BUT, after weeks of not being able to see our status on the IRS website, we tried typing our address in ALL CAPS and it worked and we were able to finally enter our bank account info.

There is a technological reason for this involving knowledge of arcane programming and the federal government’s aversion to investing in resolving its tech debt. But the “why” doesn’t matter quite so much as the “whoa” here, which is: Whoa, this works?

After I saw a friend post about it on Facebook over the weekend, my husband Joe and I tried it, thinking “no way.” Yes way. I posted about it on Twitter, thinking maybe some friends and co-workers would see it and be able to get through. To my surprise, hundreds of retweets later, it’s still going strong, with a long thread of replies testifying to its efficacy.

I *CANNOT* BELIEVE THIS ACTUALLY WORKED.

Wow! Totally worked. So glad I don't have to wait until June. BRILLIANT! Thanks!

OK @jessica_roy I was having the same problem with the IRS website and tried your dubious all caps trick. Um, it worked. Do you have any other weird tricks for anything that you haven't shared?

Some people feel a little upset about needing a life hack to get the IRS tool to work.

I tried four addresses that are associated with my name and they all failed, only to put in my permanent address in ALL CAPS for it to work, I HATE THIS!!!! https://t.co/GPrF8olWvC

Others made wry comments underpinned by how the IRS has long relied on outdated computer systems.

Extreme COBOL energy https://t.co/CkmHjKdUYb

Ranks up there with taking out the cartridge, blowing it, and popping it back in. We didn't have Twitter when we learned that one but everyone knew. https://t.co/67V7d6g75R

In any case, if you’re struggling to log in and enter your bank account information, it’s worth trying again in all caps. If that works for you, you can sit back and look forward to receiving a letter prominently signed by the president about it.

Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Follow Us

Jessica Roy is an assistant editor on the Utility Journalism team at the Los Angeles Times. The team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

Technology and the Internet

Business

Autos

Business

Opinion

Business

Travel

California

Company Town

Podcasts

Technology and the Internet

Business

California

Business

Subscribe for unlimited access

Follow Us

source