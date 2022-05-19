Akutar Launch: What happened to lock $34m forever – NFT Culture

Ads

does anyone know any connect to devs at @AkuDreams

this is an urgent matter regarding their drop.

— hasan (@notchefbob) April 22, 2022

AkuDreams did a 3.5e Dutch Auction today that refunded anyone who purchased above the final resting price…but their contract was poorly written and had is susceptible to a griefing exploit that would cause the minting funds in the contract to be locked

Hasan tried to tell them

— bender (@0xBender) April 22, 2022

34 Million USD gone. Just like that. Locked in the contract forever.

A lot of people put light on the grieving which locked processRefunds() for a bit, that was the first exploit.

Luckily that was unlocked, but funds are still locked forever. How?

🧵 1/

— 0xInuarashi (@0xInuarashi) April 23, 2022

NFT Tech

Stefano (DotPigeon) is a successful NFT artist from Milan Italy.

He started his career in 2017 gaining notoriety on instagram. His style is based on

making simple visual ideas with a twist” that quickly built a massive following. Today his art tries to convey deeper messages about society, leading to the creation of Balaclava. he is represented by Plan X Art Gallery here in Milan and with them and did some group shows in Italy and US.

What excites him most about NFT art is that digital is finally reaching mainstream as appreciation of Digital non-fungible art can finally be seen with value.

His favorite NFT artist is Steven Baltay

We suspect DotPigeon has more drops of his sleeve this year!





