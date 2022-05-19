Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee launches on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD – TechCrunch

Ads

The free ad-supported streaming service (FAST), Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) announced that the Freevee app is now available through the App Store on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

After recently undergoing a rebrand, Freevee has also been aggressive with new releases and promised a 70% year-over-year increase to its originals slate last month. New Freevee originals include “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis,” cooking contest “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation,” family-oriented competition “Play-Doh Squished” and more.

Also announced recently was a short-term film licensing agreement with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, bringing Disney titles like “Logan,” “Deadpool” and “Hidden Figures,” among others, to the FAST service.

In addition, Freevee offers Amazon Studios shows like the premiere of the crime drama “Bosch: Legacy” and “Pretty Hard Cases,” which just announced a second season pickup.

At its NewFronts presentation for advertisers in early May, Amazon announced that it is beta testing Virtual Product Placement in original shows. This will be an improved advertising method as more streaming services compete with ad-supported tiers.

The Freevee app is also available on iOS, Android, Roku, Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models), LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Chromecast with Google TV, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Aside from third-party devices, it is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets and a free Channel within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices.

