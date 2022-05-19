Amazon Drops Its Price on the Latest iPad Mini by Up to $100 – CNET

Ads

Act fast if you don’t want to miss this opportunity to save on Apple’s latest compact tablet.

If you’ve already got a laptop or two-in-one you love, you probably don’t need a pricey full-size tablet as well. But a compact tablet offers many of the same features as the larger models in a more convenient and affordable package. The iPad Mini was our favorite small tablet on the market in 2022, and right now Amazon has a rare opportunity to snag one at a discount. All colors of the 64GB Mini are currently on sale for just $409, which is $90 less than it would cost you from Apple directly. You can also save $100 on the , and select cellular-enabled configurations are up to $50 off as well.

In his review of the latest iPad Mini, CNET’s Scott Stein called the tablet “a hybrid of older iPad Pros and more recent iPhones.” It features a stunning 8.3 inch liquid retina display as well as a 12MP camera that can quickly scan documents, capture 4K video and will even keep you centered during video calls. It’s equipped with Apple’s advanced A15 Bionic chip, the same used on the iPhone 13, as well as 4GB of RAM. So while it’s great for browsing and streaming, it will struggle with high-strain tasks like photo and video editing. It also features Wi-Fi 6 support for speedy web performance, and has a battery life of up to 10 hours for all day work and play.

There isn’t a clear-cut expiration on this offer, but discounts on the latest Apple devices rarely last for long. I’d recommend acting sooner rather than later if you’re hoping to grab a tablet at this price.

