Can you use an Apple Watch with an Android phone? – Android Authority

If there’s one drawback to the Apple Watch, it’s the lack of compatibility with operating systems beyond iOS. Sure, the Apple Watch is a brilliant iPhone companion, but what if you own a Samsung Galaxy S22 series or OnePlus 10? Is there any way to use an Apple Watch with an Android smartphone?
There's no way to connect an Apple Watch with an Android phone. However, there's no reason why you can't use the two simultaneously.
In short, no. The two won’t pair. The Apple Watch will only work with iPhones, which isn’t ever likely to change. To activate an Apple Watch, you’ll need an iPhone with the Watch app installed. There’s no substitute for this on Android, even if your device supports Bluetooth connectivity.
However, there’s no reason why you can’t use the two devices simultaneously. If you own an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and an Android phone, you can use all three simultaneously. You could theoretically use your Apple Watch to track your daily activity while leaving your iPhone at home. If you have an LTE Apple Watch, you could also use standalone apps on the wearable. Notably, this will impact the Apple Watch’s battery, but it’s entirely possible.
There’s an alternative but extremely limited way to use an Apple Watch LTE variant with an Android phone. However, you’ll still need an iPhone to set the process in motion.
This should let you place and receive calls and use limited voice controls on both devices. Essentially, the two devices aren’t paired via Bluetooth, but merely share the same SIM details. This means you’ll miss out on a slew of Apple-exclusive features, from health data syncing to Apple’s suite of apps.
Realistically, this is a pretty daft way to use an Apple Watch, especially considering you require an iPhone to set it up anyway. Constantly using LTE on the Apple Watch, especially if it’s not paired to an iPhone, will also completely drain the battery in little to no time.
Can you use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with an iPhone?
No. As a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, you can’t use the Galaxy Watch 4 or Classic model with an iPhone.
Is there an Apple Watch equivalent for Android users?
There are no devices that offer the complete Apple Watch experience on Android, but there are plenty of alternatives. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is a great alternative for those who desire a fuller app experience. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus strikes the perfect balance between smartwatch and fitness watch features. Are you still stuck? Read our complete guide on Apple Watch alternatives here.
