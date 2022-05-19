Mars Launches Brand-New Triple Treat Chocolate Bars – Delish

Ads

Say hello to the new and improved Mars Bar!

We hate to break it to you, but a Mars Bar a day isn’t exactly the most appropriate or healthy snack option out there now, is it? By all means, stock up and treat yourself every once in a while — you’ll never find us disputing a chocolatey treat after a long day’s work — but how about trying something new altogether?

Well luckily for you, chocolate giant, Mars Wrigley, has come out with four brand-new Triple Treat bars following the government’s recent crackdown on junk food, and let’s just say they’re a healthy compromise we can 100% get behind…

Introducing Mars, Galaxy, Snickers and Bounty Triple Treat Bars.

Lower in sugar and calories, the bars are made up of date paste, raisins and peanuts before being lightly drizzled in a “hearty dose of Mars Wrigley’s iconic chocolate blend.”

After 18 months in the making, Mars’ new chocolate bars are each said to retain those delicious flavours from their original counterparts, just this time using more premium and healthier ingredients.

Kerry Cavanaugh, Mars Wrigley UK Marketing Director, said, “Triple Treat does exactly what it says on the tin – it’s packed with a knockout trio of fruit, nuts and out iconic chocolate, and is delightfully delicious to boot,”

“At Mars Wrigley, we’re thrilled that Brits can now enjoy a great tasting – and HFSS compliant – Galaxy, Mars, Snickers and Bounty treat. It’s tasty reinvented!”

Available exclusively in Tesco from early June, a single Triple Treat bar will set you back just 80p, and a multipack £2.

