How to cancel subscription in Disney+ Hotstar – India Today

OTT platforms cost a lot of time. People nowadays cancel their subscriptions in order to take a break from digital platforms. When a user subscribes to the Disney+Hotstar account, the cancellation doesn’t expire if the subscription is done through net banking, UPI, PhonePe, gift cards, coupons or jio recharge. It only expires at the end of its plan. And, people who made subscriptions through credit or debit cards can cancel by visiting the web browser of the site.

The company has referred that the cancelled membership renewal will keep the account of the member active till its billing period ends. Hotstar has its own specific releases of movies and TV series. Unlike other OTT platforms, the Disney+Hotstar subscription, when cancelled, doesn’t refund the amount paid. This only helps in not charging the renewal fee in future. If the cancel membership option is not present on the My Account page, then it means the membership is already cancelled. The cancellation of the OTT platforms is easy, but this requires a few steps to be followed.

Step 1: Go to the Disney+Hotstar website via your laptop, smartphone or any device.

Step 2: Then, log in with the credentials to the Disney+Hotstar subscription account.

Step 3: Next, click on the account page where you will view the cancel membership link.

Step 4: Tap on the cancel membership option to cancel your subscription.

Step 5: Finally, the subscription is cancelled but the user’s billing is stopped because of the upcoming building cycle.

