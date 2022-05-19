Area Libraries Present the Basics of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Online – WHAV News

Ads

Is Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies the first wave of a cashless future or just an overhyped technology?

Michael Gershbein, a former librarian and founder of Very Smart People, discusses the “Basics of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency” during a free online presentation sponsored by area libraries, including Haverhill and West Newbury and Atkinson, N.H.

The presentation takes place Wednesday, May 25, from 7-8 p.m. There’s more information and a registration link at haverhillpl.org, under Calendar of Events. Those who register receive a Zoom link via email.

