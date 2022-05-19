Disney Plus Hotstar goes official in India, subscription plans start at Rs 399 per year – Firstpost

Ads

OnePlus Nord 2 review

Return of the flagship-killer

September sky events

Meteor showers, a comet, asteroids and more

tech2 News Staff

Disney+ has finally rescheduled its launch date in India. Earlier it was scheduled to roll out on 29 March, which the company then held back and has now revised the date to 3 April. Disney+ will be rolling out in collaboration with Hotstar and together will be rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar will stream content in eight Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu and others.



You will be able to watch all the Marvel Cinematic movies on Disney+ Hotstar.

This is not a drill! The biggest Super Heroes, magical stories for everyone, exclusive Disney+ Originals and all that you’ve been waiting for are (finally) landing on Disney+ Hotstar. 3rd April. Really. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/zOKkuyrWEC

— HotstarPremium (@HotstarPremium) March 31, 2020

Disney+ Hotstar is now official in India

Here are the two subscription plans that will be available in India.

At a subscription cost of Rs 399 for a year, you will be able to watch the content of Marvel Cinematic Universe and the best of superheroes movies like The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor Ragnarok. In addition to that, movies including The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4 will be available. Bollywood movies like Panga, Tanhaji and cartoons Mickey Mouse, Doraemon and others will be available too. Hotstar Originals and live sports matches are also available on this list.

This plan was earlier priced at Rs 365.

In this plan, you will be able to get all the benefits of the VIP plan but in addition to that, you will also be able to watch English language content and 29 acclaimed Disney+ originals that includes The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and more. You will also have access to the latest American shows from HBO, Fox and Showtime.

Earlier, Hotstar Premium was priced at Rs 999.

All existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to their respective new subscription plan and will be charged the new rates upon renewal.

via GIPHY

All the free users will be able to watch match highlights, key individual performances and match analysis of IPL, BCCI cricket series, Premier League, ISL, and PKL, with all the exciting action from the day available as match highlights, key individual performances and match analysis. They can also access some daily TV shows, movies and on-demand news in eight languages.

A virtual red carpet forDisney+ Hotstar will be held on 2 April at 6.00 pm where you can watch the premiere of The Lion King in Tamil, English, Hindi and Telugu. At 8.00 pm, you can watch one of the popular Disney Plus original The Mandalorian.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here’s Why ‘Dad Of War’ Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT… I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here’s How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why ‘Call Of Duty Mobile’ FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might’ve NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Netflix’s ad supported subscription packages likely to be launched by the end of this year

Home Shanti review: Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa in a moving slice-of-life show that could be much more

Human and Escaype Live set the precedent for relevant content on OTT today

Moon Knight review: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke Disney+ show is too ‘processed’ for its own good

Siddharth talks about his motivation for working in The Escaype LIVE

Exclusive | Jeethu Joseph on his upcoming film 12th Man, working with Mohanlal and more

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Copyright © 2022. Firstpost – All Rights Reserved.

Terms of usePrivacyCookie Policy

source