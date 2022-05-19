Google's Pixel foldable will have 5.8-inch outer screen – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Ivan 03 May 2022

Google Android Rumors

Google’s foldable Pixel phone will have a smaller outer display and a similar-sized inner display to the Galaxy Z Fold4, per industry insider Ross Young. The Pixel Notepad, as rumor claims it will be called, will have a 5.8-inch outer display, wider and shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold4’s 6.19-inch expected screen.

Since the two foldables are rumored to have similar-sized folding displays, this means that the Pixel Notepad will have a wider aspect ratio than the Fold. This is corroborated by an earlier leak.

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8″. This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19″ Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week.

Young doesn’t share when we can expect Google’s first foldable, but a reasonable guess is around the Pixel 7’s fall launch. Google’s first foldable was widely expected sometime in 2021 before Google reportedly quit on it.

But now it seems the Pixel Fold, now called the Notepad, is on again. It’s expected to cost $1,400, have a Find N-esque body type – wide and short, rather than narrow and tall lie the ongoing Galaxy Z Fold3. It will most likely use a Tensor chip but resort to older Pixel camera hardware, namely the 12.2MP IMX363 sensor from the Pixel 2 through 3, 4, and 5 series, a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide sensor, and two 8MP IMX355s for selfies.

The inner selfie could use an elaborate hideaway mechanism, like the one shown below, from a patent Google won.

Don't bother even thinking of getting it, if it's anything like their other products it'll be full of bugs, underpowered and awful battery. Waste if time and breath

Ouch, i completely missed an important detail. I thought it was going to fold the other way to fit comfortably in normal-ish pockets. With a decent OS this could be very nice..so maybe in 3 to 5 years. Sooner if I get my robots up and running around …

I really want to buy a foldable, but the only one that I find appealing is the Oppo Fin N, and it's not coming out of china. I just need this google notepad to have telephoto lens and a minimum of 8h on screen battery life, it's all I ask…

