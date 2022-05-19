Best Microsoft Surface Laptop Deals: Prices from $550 – Digital Trends

Ads

Microsoft’s Surface Laptops come in a dizzying array of configurations, specs, and price brackets, but one thing that all of these sleek Windows ultrabooks have in common is a reputation for great build quality, gorgeous displays, featherweight design, and incredible battery life. Whether you need a remote work machine that’s light enough to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle, a high-class notebook PC to use at home or school, or even a portable Windows system that can handle a little light gaming, the Surface Laptop lineup has something to please. To help you find it, we’ve brought you all the best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals available this month.

If you’re also interested in Windows-powered tablets that can transform into laptops, you should check out our roundup of the best Surface Pro deals.

Why Buy:

While there are rumors that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is on its way, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go remains a worthy investment, as it’s a Surface laptop that’s both reliable and affordable. With the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, it’s more than enough to carry out basic tasks for work or school, including doing online research, typing documents, and making presentations. It comes with the same full-size keyboard that you find on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which is comfortable to use because of the soft-touch keycaps and 1.3mm of key travel.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen that’s easy on the eyes and 128GB of solid-state storage, which promises quick startup and support for high-definition playback. If you use the laptop to watch streaming content, the video is supported by Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio, hidden below the keyboard, for amazing sound that doesn’t require you to use a separate set of speakers.

If you’re always on the move, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will be able to keep up, with a battery that can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. Whenever it needs a recharge, its Fast Charging feature will replenish up to 80% of the battery after just an hour of being plugged in, so it will rarely be out of commission. It will be easy to take the laptop wherever you go, as it weighs just 2.45 pounds.



Why Buy:

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Microsoft Surface Pro 7, the former is considered a small refresh of the latter, so it’s the one to target if you’re choosing between these devices. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ isn’t a traditional laptop as it’s a 2-in-1 device, but if you want versatility, it’s a solid option as your next purchase. It comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution as the centerpiece while in tablet form, and transforms into a laptop with the included Type Cover that doubles as a protective case for the device. The Type Cover also comes with a kickstand with a range of nearly 180 degrees, so you can prop up the screen at the perfect angle for you.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, so it’s capable of multitasking between several apps at a time without any crashes and slowdowns. It also offers a 128GB SSD, which should be more than enough space to install your essential apps and to safeguard your important documents.

If you’re always participating in virtual meetings and attending online classes, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ will help you look and sound clear with its 5.0MP front-facing camera and dual far-field Studio Mics, and it also comes with an 8MP rear-facing camera for whenever you need to take photos or record videos. The 2-in-1 device is very portable because it has a starting weight of just 1.70 pounds, and it won’t let you down, with a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.



Why Buy:

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 offers incredible performance and battery life with its AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor and 8GB of RAM, further intensifying the AMD vs Intel debate. When comparing the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, the latest version of the laptop goes faster with its improved AMD processor and promises a massive upgrade in battery life at 19 hours on a single charge from 11.5 hours, while maintaining a similar design. The laptop also comes with an AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics card, which provides decent image and video quality for internet browsing, video streaming, and casual gaming.

While the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed, which you can upgrade to Windows 11, and a 128GB SSD, for faster startup times and data access, reduced power consumption, and sufficient storage for your apps and documents. When the laptop’s battery gets depleted, it will recover up to 80% after just an hour of charging, so you’ll rarely be forced to stop using it while you’re on the go.

If you’ve accumulated several computing accessories over the years, you’ll probably be able to use all of them with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, as it features both USB-A and USB-C ports, with a headphone jack and a Surface Connect port for charging. It also comes with a front-facing 720p HD camera so you’ll look great during video calls, and dual far-field Studio Mics so your voice will be clear with reduced background noise.



Why Buy:

For the best that Microsoft offers among its Surface Laptop products, you should check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, so it can handle multiple apps at a time, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed as its operating system. In Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, 16GB of RAM is the recommended specification if you’re planning to run intensive apps or engage in any form of content creation.

The laptop features a 14.4-inch touchscreen that displays lifelike colors through PixelSense Flow technology with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is one of its advantages when comparing the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, in addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ that makes adjustments depending on the light conditions surrounding you. For audio, it’s equipped with enhanced Quad Omnisonic Speakers that deliver cinematic sound from Dolby Atmos support. If your daily tasks include online meetings, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio will help you both look and sound good to the other participants in the call with its 1080p HD camera and dual Studio Mics.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features a 256GB SSD, which provides a good amount of space for your software and files, as well as DirectX 12 Ultimate that combines with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics to enable casual gaming. It won’t challenge the best gaming laptops, but it will be good enough to squeeze a game or two in when you’re taking a break.



