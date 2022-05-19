Daily deals May 15: $800 iPad Pro, $100 Beats Fit Pro, $800 75-inch Toshiba Smart TV, more – AppleInsider

Ads

Sunday’s best deals include $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro, 1TB of M.2 storage from XPG for $75, a SanDisk wireless charger down to $12.83, and much more.

Every day, AppleInsider searches online stores for deals and offers on Apple products, smartphones, smart TVs, appliances, and many other devices and accessories, compiling the best we find into a daily roundup. If an item is out of stock, you could still be able to order it for delivery at a later time. Amazon discounts are generally available for a limited period of time, so act fast if you want something.

Check back with us every day to see the latest deals, as well as those that are hanging around for a while longer.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Enjoy $100 off Apple's latest MacBook Air and $40 off AppleCare with our exclusive promo code. This model has Apple's M1 chip and is upgraded with 16GB RAM.

Thursday's best deals include $250 off a 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, a $150 Roomba, a $298 58-inch 4K TV, and much more.

Amazon has issued a steeper price drop on Apple AirPods 3, discounting the wireless earbuds to $149.99. Units are in stock and ready to ship.

Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Sony WH-100XM5 are a new revision of the popular headphones priced at $400, here's how they compare to Apple's AirPods Max.

Google is now gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancelation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how the search company's audio accessories fare compared to Apple's current-gen AirPods lineup.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

Compared: OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max

How to answer calls to your iPhone on macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15

The best iPad accessories for digital artists

Apple's mixed-reality headset has reached 'advanced' stage of development

iPhone made up half of the North American smartphone market in Q1

Apple's MacBook Air with 16GB RAM is on sale for $1,099 & in stock

Apple promises changes in Final Cut Pro after video editor complaints

Apple TV+ comedy series 'Trying' to return for season three on July 22

We got our hands on the new OnePlus 10 Pro and compared to Apple's latest iPhone 13 Pro line for this in-depth showdown.

Ecobee has not one, but two new smart thermostats that support Apple HomeKit. Let's review both the updated Smart Thermostat Enhanced as well as the highly-capable Smart Thermostat Premium.

Apple offers a lot of choices in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines across a very wide range of prices. Here's what model you should buy based on how much you want to spend.

With iOS 15.5 officially released, we walk you through all of the changes found in this new update for iPhone including improvements to Wallet, Home, and Podcasts.

The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

