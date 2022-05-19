Working at Netflix: Losing Subscribers May Also Cost It Star Employees – Bloomberg

Ads

The past year was an incredibly trying one for Americans. But there may be a silver lining for some, as changes to the tax code might just help those hit hardest by the pandemic’s fallout. Did you get all the federal bailout money you deserve? Is it deductible? Let’s find out how this year’s tax season is going to be different.

A record decline in Netflix’s share price has shaken employees’ confidence in the company’s long-term trajectory.



As Netflix shares plunge to their lowest point in five years, the company risks losing its most valuable resource: its star employees.

Working at Netflix has been one of the most desirable jobs in Hollywood, if not all of corporate America. The company ranks as one of the most beloved brands, pays well and offers a chance to work with the people that changed the way we watch TV.

