Working at Netflix: Losing Subscribers May Also Cost It Star Employees – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
The past year was an incredibly trying one for Americans. But there may be a silver lining for some, as changes to the tax code might just help those hit hardest by the pandemic’s fallout. Did you get all the federal bailout money you deserve? Is it deductible? Let’s find out how this year’s tax season is going to be different.
App Could Replace Sleeping Pills in NHS Treatment for Insomnia
Possible Monkeypox Infection Identified in NYC, Officials Say
K-Pop Group NCT Dream to Lure a Million Customers for Allo Bank
Boeing’s Starliner Spacecraft — Finally — Blasts Into Orbit
Applied Materials Gives Weak Forecast as Shortages Drag On
Billionaire LA Mayor Hopeful Urges State to Refund Huge Surplus
Alberta Premier’s Sudden Exit Jolts Canadian Conservatives
Teen Tracking Musk’s Jet Says He’s Now Tailing Zuckerberg, Too
Griffin’s Citadel Nears Tipping Point on Chicago Exit Over Crime
Leisure Travel Is Back at Pre-Covid Levels for the First Time
Prince William, Kate Join Tom Cruise for ‘Top Gun’ Premiere
Searching for the Least Bad Version of Monetary Hell
Enjoy Safe Markets, Food and Workplaces While They Last
The Japanese Need to Learn to Invest Before It’s Too Late
This Genius Inventor Is Taking on Dinosaurs, Global Warming and Pizza
Groping, Derision, Bias, Threats: Women in Science Face It All
A $60 Billion Crypto Collapse Reveals a New Kind of Bank Run
Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Nation’s Toughest Abortion-Ban Measure
Conservative Tries to Restrict Barnes & Noble Sales of Most Challenged Book of 2021
PayPal Pledges to Cover Employees’ Abortion Travel Costs
If Tesla Isn’t Good Enough for an ESG Index, Then Who Is?
Rich Nations Offer Debt Guarantees on South African Climate Deal
Counties Pledge to Break the Cycle Between Jail and Homelessness
Architects Draft a New Blueprint for a Labor Movement
A Photographer’s Mission to Write Asian Americans Back Into History
Digital-Asset Haven Portugal Ponders ‘Several Models’ for Crypto Taxation
Crypto Betting Service Polymarket Taps Ex-CFTC Head as Chair After Agency Probe
Tether Cuts Commercial Paper, Boosts Treasuries Behind USDT
A record decline in Netflix’s share price has shaken employees’ confidence in the company’s long-term trajectory.
Lucas Shaw
As Netflix shares plunge to their lowest point in five years, the company risks losing its most valuable resource: its star employees.
Working at Netflix has been one of the most desirable jobs in Hollywood, if not all of corporate America. The company ranks as one of the most beloved brands, pays well and offers a chance to work with the people that changed the way we watch TV.
Working at Netflix: Losing Subscribers May Also Cost It Star Employees – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.