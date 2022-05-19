Mini Shiba Inu Ready To Follow Father's Footsteps Into a Social Phenomenon – GlobeNewswire

Ads

Cape Coral, Florida, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After the extraterrestrial emergence of Dogecoin, Safemoon, and of course the great Shiba Inu, thousands of new crypto projects have been trying to capitalize on the movement but to no avail, until now. Welcome to the creation of the Mini Shiba Inu, the son of Shiba Inu.



Mini Shiba Inu launched less than a week ago on July 31st, to commemorate the birthday of his father Shiba Inu which was exactly 1 year ago – to the day.

Launching as a safe binance smart chain token for investors, with reflection reward tokenomics built-in, it is no wonder why Mini Shiba has broken all-time records for any previous binance smart chain launch. This highly anticipated project had over 2500 investors in their telegram voice chat on their launch as thousands wanted to see the birth of the son of the “Dogecoin Killer.” The vision of the team from top to bottom is that this is not your typical meme coin, it is built for longevity and sustainability as it will eventually be heading to over a billion-dollar market cap and beyond. Not to mention, Mini Shiba Inu is run by a fully doxxed marketing team, as a way to ensure the trust and safety of its investors.

The stigmatization of Mini Shiba was designed to be endearing and to appeal to all demographics and audiences. The team’s aim was to create a powerful logo and tell a story of Mini Shiba that is so compelling, that it draws people in and makes them want to be a part of this revolutionary project. As the story goes, Mini Shiba was the runt of the litter and has been lost fending for himself against the perilous dangers of the world. His deficiency in size is promptly redeemed through his fearlessness and resoluteness. As a result, from young to old, the Mini Shiba Inu story is a narrative that you can get behind as the community looks to reunite him on his mission to the moon to be with his father Shiba Inu (SHIB). Younger generations of the world, who already have been drawn into the success story of Shiba Inu, will undoubtedly be drawn to the aurora that Mini Shiba Inu creates.

Because of the deep admiration that the developers’ cognizance towards the original Shiba Inu brand and community, it was their aim not to compete, but preferably to complement the current Shiba marque. Mini Shiba will follow in his father’s footsteps and be another thriving element in the chapter of the Shiba story. The direction has always been to appeal to the current investors as another great Shiba Inu asset to invest in. The team also mentioned in their latest AMA that their belief in the cognition of the community is indispensable in order to make the Mini Shiba Inu project a monumental success story.

To their recognition, this team does tout sensational results already in the short timeframe since their launch. It has not even been a week and the project boasts a very active community of nearly 30,000 telegram members and already has nearly 20,000 holders on record. Consequently, their base of loyal investors has been growing stronger each day as the story of Mini Shiba Inu catches more and more hearts of the investors.

So the most obvious question to ask is what distinguishes Mini Shiba from other meme tokens? The head developer’s response to this question was, “The story of Mini Shiba gives holders something more to attach themselves to emotionally. It gives the element of feeling a part of something bigger than the typical meme coin…And our team is second to none. Moreover, we have a huge marketing wallet (currently $300,000 and growing), way above average for the typical meme coins. We plan on marketing this hard yet effectively as we are using a combination of algorithms to find out the most cost=effective methods that produce the highest results for our community. We believe that many projects fail on this point and we strive to deliver in a way that will result in our investors seeing a healthy rise in the chart. In the end, Mini Shiba Inu will be delivering a social phenomenon that the binance smart chain investors and the rest of the world have yet to see.”

Another distinguishing asset of holding Mini Shiba is its unique tokenomics, with a total of one Quadrillion, with 5% burned on launch. Built-in with a buy tax of 18% and a sell tax of 12%, which is used as encouragement for investors to hold on to invested tokens so that the investment can continue to grow with a steady flow of reflection rewards. With a 2% buy and 7% sell reflection, this ultimately translates to the more Mini Shiba tokens you hold the bigger the reflection rewards. Finally, with 4% to marketing and charity wallet, and featuring a 6% buy and 7% sell tax going directly to the unique ShibaBoost protocol, a truly unparalleled buyback mechanism designed to provide an automated system. This buyback ensures the team doesn’t have to manually adjust buybacks, essentially guaranteeing a creaseless procedure every time. The Mini Shiba team already has nearly $250,000 in buyback money ready and waiting to smash the open market at any time!

An immense milestone will come for holders of Mini Shiba Inu when the market cap surpasses the 1 billion mark in the form of an animated film. This will be a high-quality produced film about the life of Mini Shiba Inu, the son of Shiba Inu. Several of the major meme coins will be staring in the film such as DogeCoin, Baby Doge, and Safemoon. This will be the first-ever movie of its kind and it will all focus around the Mini Shiba Inu brand. Mentions in the film of Elon, Space X, and the famous Falcon 9 rocket are used throughout the motion picture. Big-name Hollywood writers and producers are actively involved in this project as the Mini Shiba Inu team knows it’s just a matter of time until the billion-dollar market cap comes into reality. Following the release of the film will be merchandise and accessories such as Mini Shiba clothing for children, backpacks, shoes, toys, and more!

The iconic position that the Mini Shiba Inu grasps as a project in the entire cryptocurrency community is that they are able to exclusively refer to themselves as the only son of Shiba Inu. As a team, the Mini Shiba Inu is following that pattern to be able to become prodigious just like their father. Since Mini Shiba Inu has taken this awe-inspiring position to be a part of the Shiba Inu family, any other coin, regardless of use-case can’t take that away from them. Mini Shiba Inu has the DNA of his father Shiba Inu and this runs deep into the project. This DNA provides the Mini Shiba team a formula to replicate in order to gain the same traction as the Shiba Inu project. And from how the community is responding, the Mini Shiba team intends to represent and fill the position of Shiba Inu well. This is where the old expression comes into play, “like father…like son.”

Join the Mini Shiba Inu, which launched on the same day (July 31) as his father Shiba Inu just one year earlier. For more information go to the telegram page (link below) and go into their 24-hour voice chat for any questions

