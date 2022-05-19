The Devil's Hour – Amazon Prime Teaser Wakes Up to Terror at 3:33am – Bloody Disgusting

Ads

Have you ever woken in the middle of the night and felt like something wasn’t quite right? You may have woken during “The Devil’s Hour” – the hour between 3am and 4am, or 3.33am specifically, regarded as a time when unexplainable things can occur…

That’s the premise behind Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming series “The Devil’s Hour,” which has received an official teaser trailer this morning that begins the thrilling mystery.

The teaser and images reveal a first look at Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Nikesh Patel (Starstruck) and Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) in the series.

The series follows the story of Lucy, played by Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Patel.

Capaldi teases his character, “The nature of the piece is spectacularly dark and has been enjoyable to play. He is a character that has fallen through the cracks and is responsible for some serious crimes. But he is not what he appears. He belongs to the night.”

Raine adds, “Lucy wakes up every night at 3.33am and has done for her whole life but she doesn’t know why. She has an eight year old son who is completely blank and is trying to get to the bottom of why her son is so emotionless. On top of this, there is a series of dark happenings going on around her and she might be the connection. She’s on the brink of insanity.”

The six-part series is written and created by Tom Moran and produced by Hartswood Films (Dracula, Sherlock). The series will launch exclusively on Prime Video later this year.





Fans of Daredevil have been wondering about the character’s fate for a few years now, with the Netflix series “Daredevil” wrapping up after three seasons back in 2018. More recently, series star Charlie Cox popped back up as Matt Murdock in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now it looks like the character is once again headed back to the small screen.

Variety reports this afternoon that a new “Daredevil” project is in development for Disney+, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord (“Covert Affairs”) set to write and executive produce.

Variety notes, “It now appears that the project is picking up steam with the hiring of Corman and Ord, although Marvel has yet to announce anything regarding the show formally.”

Will the Disney+ “Daredevil” series have anything to do with the Netflix series? And will Charlie Cox be back to reprise the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil? We don’t know at this time.

Stay tuned for more as we learn it.

Marvel characters including Daredevil, Punisher and Jessica Jones originally had a small screen home on Netflix, but Disney+ will now be the official home of all things Marvel.

