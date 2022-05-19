Is the Terra (UST, LUNA) Blockchain Dead? – Bloomberg

Ads

The crypto world has been riveted by the rapid collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin. But its implosion may bring about something just as noteworthy: the death of a major blockchain.

The Terra blockchain — the platform supporting scores of decentralized applications that let users swap crypto coins and earn yields — was halted and then restarted twice in recent days, as the value of its main cryptocurrency, Luna, and the related TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin collapsed following a wave of selling pressure. Along the way, incentives for various parties to support the chain evaporated, sending the ecosystem that nurtured more than 110 applications connected with more than 4 million digital wallets into disarray. While the chain is running again and there are efforts in the works to keep it working — including a new plan proposed Monday by co-founder Do Kwon to start up a new version of the blockchain without UST — the attempt may prove futile with Luna near zero. Meanwhile, many of its functions have been disabled.

