Disney+ Hotstar Special 'Home Shanti' Trailer Released – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

Disney Plus Hotstar has released the trailer for the upcoming special “Home Shanti” which releases on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Watch the Joshi family slowly find out that there’s nothing shanti about building your dream home.

Check out the trailer below:’

CAST: Supriya Pathak Kapur Manoj Pahwa Chakori Dwivedi Poojan Chhabra Happy Ranajit

CREATED AND PRODUCED BY: POSHAM PA PICTURES

DIRECTED BY: Aakanksha Dua

PRODUCED BY: Amit Golani Biswapati Sarkar Sameer Saxena Saurabh Khanna

Executive Producer(s) Sameer Saxena

All episodes streaming on May 6.

Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Yes, add me to your mailing list





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.



Disney Plus Informer (DisneyPlusInformer.com) is an unofficial fan site and is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with Disney in any capacity.

View our Privacy Policy.

Media/PR: If you represent a media or PR company and would like us to review a product or send us a press release, please do get in touch via the email listed below.

Advertising: If you would like to advertise on Disney Plus Informer, please use the email below.

Tom@DisneyPlusInformer.com

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

source