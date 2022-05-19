How to move your data to a new Android phone – The Verge

Ads

Filed under:

You can do it the easy way or the easier way

Google officially announced its upcoming Pixel 6A phone on May 11th, 2022, and will be shipping its new line of Pixel 7 phones this coming autumn. You may be planning to upgrade as soon as the new phones are ready, or you may be simply moving from your current Android phone to a more recent model. Either way, you’ll want to be able to move your data over with confidence.

Google makes it pretty simple to move from one phone to another — as soon as you start up your new phone, you will get step-by-step directions on what to do. (Note: if you have a two-factor authentication or 2FA app such as Google Authenticator on your phone, your data won’t be automatically moved — you’ll have to take a few extra steps.) If your older phone is lost or broken, you can also install your apps and data to a new phone from a Google One backup.

But of course, that won’t work unless your old phone was backed up. We’ll go over how to do that first and then run down the different ways you can move your stuff to your shiny new Android phone.

There are several ways you can move data to a new phone. Assuming your new phone will be starting from scratch (and if this is a used phone and it isn’t starting from scratch, you should probably wipe it first), you can either move your data from your old phone or restore your data from a backup (like the one you just did).

Another thing to remember: because of the UI differences in different Android phones, your process may vary slightly. So with all that in mind…

If you don’t have your old phone available but were smart enough to keep it backed up, you can copy all your apps and data from that backup.

You should have access to your phone almost immediately; however, it will take a while before all your apps and other data are downloaded and installed.

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.

Please confirm your subscription to Verge Deals via the verification email we just sent you.

source