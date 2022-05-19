HODLers' Top Picks – Terra (LUNA) & Calyx Token (CLX) – NewsBTC

Ads

In November, the total value of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion. That’s even more impressive when you consider how quickly they got there — the crypto market didn’t exist 15 years ago. Of course, the journey hasn’t been easy. The market is down 43% from its high, and crypto assets have earned a reputation for their volatile swings.

On the bright side, this has happened before, and it has always resulted in the same outcome: crypto prices rebound, and the market continues to rise to new highs. With that in mind, now appears to be a good time to invest, and Terra (LUNA) and Calyx Token (CLX) have been touted as strong long-term picks for diehard HODLers.

What you should know is as follows.



Terra (LUNA) is a programmable blockchain with two different tokens that power it. For starters, TerraUSD is a stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar, though Terra coins can also be pegged to other fiat currencies.

Second, LUNA absorbs volatility, allowing each stablecoin to remain at its predetermined price. If demand for TerraUSD rises above $1, for example, the network will incentivise token holders to convert LUNA to TerraUSD, lowering the price by increasing supply. In reverse, the system works the same way.

Terra (LUNA) is based on the Cosmos (ATOM) framework, which is powered by Tendermint, a high-throughput PoS consensus protocol. Terra (LUNA) can theoretically scale to 10,000 transactions per second while completing transactions in two seconds. To put things in perspective, Ethereum (ETH) has a transaction rate of about 14 TPS and takes at least one minute to complete. Transaction fees on the network have risen dramatically in recent years as a result of this lack of scalability.

So, why should you invest in LUNA? Terra (LUNA) is well-liked by DeFi investors due to its high throughput. With $29 billion invested in the blockchain, it’s the second-largest DeFi ecosystem, just behind Ethereum (ETH). Moreover, Anchor and PaywithTerra are two notable products.



Calyx Token (CLX), which recently entered presale, is the latest liquidity protocol that has been generating buzz in the crypto community for its potential to explode investments, particularly as its price is set at $0.0005 throughout the entire presale.

Each of the three presale phases, according to the token’s website, has its own set of bonuses, which decrease as the next phase begins.

Calyx Token (CLX) is gaining popularity among crypto enthusiasts due to its Calyx Swap feature, which allows tokens to be converted or swapped in one transaction. This means that after submitting a swap request, users will receive their swapped tokens at the best possible rates almost immediately.

We are truly witnessing the evolution of cryptocurrency with rapid technological advancements like this.

Calyx Token (CLX) also stays true to DeFi by being completely permissionless, allowing for immense security. This also means that anyone can become a Liquidity Provider on Calyx Token (CLX) and thus earn a percentage of the swap fees, which can be a successful way to increase your passive income profits.

The only requirement for becoming a Liquidity Provider on the platform is that you contribute an equal amount of tokens in exchange for LP tokens.



