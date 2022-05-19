Third stimulus checks are being sent through 2021, but be on the lookout for scammers – PennLive

Ads

For months, millions of Americans have been wondering if they will receive a fourth stimulus check this year. (Photo by Edward Pevos | MLive)

The IRS has warned that scammers are sending fake e-mails about the third round of stimulus checks to steal people’s financial and/or personal information.

While millions of Americans have received the third-round stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, which was part of the American Rescue Plan signed into effect by President Joe Biden in March, the IRS will be sending payments through 2021.

CNBC reports some people who qualify still haven’t received their third stimulus payment, and scammers are sending e-mails to take advantage of this. In the emails, it asks people to click a link to claim their third stimulus check. Cristina Miranda, who’s an official in the agency’s Division of Consumer and Business Education, says “the link is a trick.”

“If you click it, a scammer might steal your money and your personal information to commit identity theft,” she added.

According to CNBC, it’s regarded as an impersonator scam. It’s when scammers pretend to be from the IRS, Social Security Administration, or Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Close to 12,500 Americans have filed fraud reports during the pandemic due to scams.

“The IRS doesn’t initiate contact by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information — even information related to the Economic Impact Payments,” according to the tax agency. “Also, watch out for emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about Economic Impact Payments or refunds.”

Read more at CNBC.

