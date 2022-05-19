OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: Your $899 phone options compared – ZDNet

Ads

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet’s editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for purchase in North America, and at $899, it’s natural to look at it in comparison to the Pixel 6 Pro. While the Pixel excels in camera performance, the 10 Pro holds its own and could be better in some key areas.

Matthew Miller started using mobile devices in 1997 and has been writing news, reviews, and opinion pieces ever since. He was a co-host, with Kevin Tofel, of the MobileTechRoundup podcast for 13 years and authored three Wiley Companion series books.

Shortly after CES, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 10 Pro with availability only in China starting in mid-January. Today, OnePlus announced a wider release of the device, including pre-orders in the US and Canada today with sales starting on 14 April.

We’ve had the device in hand for a week, and a full review will be coming from ZDNet next week. It will be available in North America in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest with a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option for $899US and $1149CAD. We have the Volcanic Black North American model in hand for testing.

With the $899 price in the US, the first flagship competitor that comes to mind is the Google Pixel 6 Pro at the same price. While the tale of the tape is similar between these two devices, we will also offer some feedback on why one may be better than the other, depending on what is most important to you.

Also: Best Android phone: Expert picks with some surprises

Android smartphone users may also look to the Galaxy S22 Plus with a starting price of $999.99 or even the S22 Ultra at $1,099.99. Samsung phones are very powerful and full of useful features, but the OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro appeal more to the tech and smartphone enthusiast who enjoys a more stock Android experience.

Specifications don’t provide the complete picture regarding the capabilities of a smartphone, but they are useful for comparison purposes and to provide you with an indication of what each device offers.

Both phones incorporate Gorilla Glass Victus material, have an adaptive 120MHz refresh rate display (the OnePlus 10 Pro adapts from 1-120Hz while the Pixel 6 Pro is 10-120Hz), wireless charging, IP68 dust/water resistance, wireless powershare capability, and 5G.

I spent a couple of weeks with the Google Pixel 6 Pro but returned it because the cellular reception was terrible, battery life did not impress, charging was too slow for me, and the fingerprint sensor was pretty terrible. Google improved some of these issues with updates but also has broken issues with other updates, and the inconsistency in managing a new phone with the first Google Tensor processor has shown the phone is not reliable enough for me to get work done. Spotty Wi-Fi and cellular performance is a non-starter for my needs.

OnePlus and Samsung have shown to be the best at cellular performance in my testing, and that continues to be true with the OnePlus 10 Pro. My commuter train moves along the tracks on the outskirts of towns, and the OnePlus 10 Pro has stayed connected for my entire commute with solid speed and 5G performance.

While it has only been a week, I’m also seeing better battery life than I have seen on a OnePlus phone in quite a while. In addition, the North American model has a 65W charger and USB-C cable in the box so that you can charge it up very quickly. 50W wireless charging and wireless powersharing are also supported on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

There is a lot to unpack when it comes to the camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro, thanks to the powerful and capable software. For point-and-shoot results, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is tough to beat. OnePlus is focused on true color support and creativity. The cameras support 10-bit color capture, LOG Movie mode, dual-view video, extreme 150-degree and fisheye wide-angle lens, tilt-shift, and XPan mode.

The two primary reasons to select the Pixel 6 Pro are the camera software and Android updates. Google’s camera control software doesn’t offer as many modes and options as OnePlus, but Google has nailed the software algorithms and AI in its cameras, so you achieve excellent point-and-shoot results. If that’s all you do with your phone, then the Pixel 6 Pro will serve you well.

Full review: Google Pixel 6 Pro: Yup, still Google’s best smartphone

OnePlus has a decent track record of updates, but Google’s Pixels are very well supported and always seem to get monthly Android security updates first. The Android 12 experience is fantastic on the Pixel 6 Pro, and you can trust that Android 13 will work well too.

Which phone do you prefer, and what key feature(s) helped you make that decision?

How to charge other devices with your Pixel 6 using Battery Share

Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a and the rest of the hardware Google announced during I/O

The Samsung Galaxy S22 can lose half its value in a month

Google I/O 2022: Here’s everything Google announced during the opening keynote

Google I/O: Google unveils improvements to Android Studio, Jetpack Compose and other developer tools

Pump up your productivity with over 70% off this task app

Last-minute Mother’s Day deals: Save 66% on a Sam’s Club membership

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for Business review: A love letter

The 8 best iPhone models: Which is right for you?

Please review our terms of service to complete your newsletter subscription.

You agree to receive updates, promotions, and alerts from ZDNet.com. You may unsubscribe at any time. By joining ZDNet, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You agree to receive updates, promotions, and alerts from ZDNet.com. You may unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to receive the selected newsletter(s) which you may unsubscribe from at any time. You also agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge the data collection and usage practices outlined in our Privacy Policy.

© 2022 ZDNET, A RED VENTURES COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Privacy Policy | Cookie Settings | Advertise | Terms of Use

source