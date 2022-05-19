Everything new on Apple TV Plus in May 2022 – The Digital Fix

Ads

What’s new on Apple TV Plus in May 2022? The competition between the various streaming services is becoming more and more fierce, with each platform striving to add as much new and exciting content each month. Apple TV Plus is big on creating original content for its subscribers, and there’s lots of new TV series and movies coming your way in May 2022.

If you’re into spy movies, you’re going to want to check out the brilliant drama series Tehran, with season 2 heading to Apple TV Plus in May. Or, if true crime is more your cup of tea, The Big Conn is a documentary series which will blow your mind! However, if you’re really looking for big thrills, Apple TV Plus has assembled a stellar ensemble cast, including Rosie Perez, for its bilingual thriller series Now and Then.

We know what you’re thinking – needs more dinosaurs, right? Well don’t worry, Apple TV Plus has you covered in that department too, with Prehistoric Planet, a docuseries from none other than MCU and Star Wars filmmaker Jon Favreau. So, get comfy and make a note of everything new on Apple TV Plus in May 2022, because you’re in for a lot of binge-worthy content.

What’s on Apple TV Plus May 6

What’s on Apple TV Plus May 13



What’s on Apple TV Plus May 20

What’s on Apple TV Plus May 23

That’s everything coming to Apple TV Plus in May 2022. Check back for updates on what will arrive in the month after.

Updated: Apr 26, 2022

