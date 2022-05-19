Nayanthara, Samantha & VJS starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal to stream on OTT – The News Minute

Ads

The film hit the big screens on April 28.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara’s recently released Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, will be streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar from May 27. The film opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. Sharing the announcement with fans, Disney Plus Hotstar wrote, “Get the red carpet rolling, Kanmani and Khatija are here! #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal starts streaming from 27th May.”

KRK is a triangular love story directed by Vignesh Shivan, with music by Anirudh. However, the film was criticised for some of its sexist and misogynistic dialogues. KRK, as the film is popularly known, hit the big screens on April 28.

Nayanthara has a number of films in the pipeline including O2. The teaser of the film released earlier this week. Helmed by GK Viknesh, O2 is set to release in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The teaser opens with visuals of cops searching for a bus. Nayanthara is stuck with a group of people trapped underground. In the teaser, we see Nayanthara’s character saying that they will be able to survive for 12 hours if people in the bus do not panic, fight, and remain calm. The video hints at a gripping survival drama.

Meanwhile, Samantha has a number of films in the pipeline as well, including period drama Shaakuntalam, sci-fi flick Yashoda, and Kushi, which are currently in different stages of production. A new poster from Shaakuntalam was unveiled on the actor’s birthday on April 28. The first glimpse video of Yashoda was unveiled earlier on May 5. Directed by Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar, Yashoda will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Samantha is currently shooting for Kushi, which co-stars actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Vijay, with the help of his team, planned a fake scene involving an emotional dialogue in order to pull a prank on Samantha on her birthday, on the sets of Kushi.

Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in films like Viduthalai, Maamanithan, Vikram, Mumbaikar, and 19(1)(a) among others.

