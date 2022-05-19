Amazon is Discounting Nearly Every Model of AirPods Up to 25% Off – Sports Illustrated

Ads

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website. The Sports Illustrated editorial team is not involved in the creation of this content.

It's a practically perfect time to upgrade to one of Apple's true wireless earbuds.

Apple

Apple AirPods have been a pretty much instant success since arriving on the earbuds scene in 2016. Easy syncing capabilities and an all wireless design make them stand out in a crowded space.

And whether you’re on public transit, working from an office or hanging at home, these tiny pods can make your experience more convenient and enjoyable. Better yet, Amazon is offering a savings of up to 25% off on nearly all AirPods.

Apple

The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are a classic choice. These earbuds give you easy access to hands-free voice commands by saying “Hey Siri.” And thanks to the case— which doubles as a home and a charger—they have a total playback time of 24-hours, so you can listen to your favorite tunes and podcasts all day long. Other features include in-ear detection and the ability to effortlessly share audio between Apple devices.

These are a great choice for those looking to try out Apple AirPods for the first time, especially at $118.98.

Apple

AirPods 3 have all the awesome features as the 2nd Generation, plus a little more. The contoured design provides a snugger and more comfortable in-ear fit. And rather than a touch sensor, you control your music and take phone calls with just a press on the embedded force sensor in the shorter stems. You can enjoy up to six hours of listening time with a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Whether you're looking to upgrade from your original AirPods or shopping for your first pair, you can’t go wrong with the 3rd Generation. They typically sells for $179, but you can get them on Amazon for $149.99 right now.

Apple

AirPods Pro have all of the AirPod traits that you love with an awesome addition: Active Noise Cancellation. This lets you block out the outside noise so you can fully tune into your favorite podcast or playlist.

The newer design comes with three silicone tips for a customizable and comfortable listening experience. You can even take an "Ear Tip Fit Test" on your iPhone to ensure you're getting a proper seal. You can enjoy over 24 hours of listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case.

AirPods Pro normally cost $249, but you can get a pair now for just $197.

Pick a pair of Apple AirPods and order now while you can save up to 30%. Set-up is a breeze no matter which model you choose. Order yours and start listening with ease.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Michaela Leung is an experienced digital journalist with a passion for storytelling.

source