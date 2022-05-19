Apple+ TV shows that we can’t wait to watch: Dark Matter, Lady in the Lake and MORE – HELLO!

Ads

5 upcoming Apple+ TV shows that we can’t wait to watch

Ready for some more top notch Apple TV+ originals?

Apple TV+ is smashing it right now. Their last few shows have been hit after hit, with family saga Pachinko, time travel thriller Shining Girls and dystopian drama Severance being a huge hit with critics and viewers alike – so what else is coming up that we have to look forward? See our top picks of future Apple TV+ shows here…

Based on the bestselling novel by Blake Crouch, we have no doubt that this story – set in countless parallel worlds – will be well worth the wait. The series has already cast Boy Erased star Joel Edgerton as Jason, a family man and physicist who is abducted and finds himself in an alternate version of his life. The nine-part series is set to be written by the author himself, so we’re expecting great things!

Based on another bestselling novel, this time by Laura Dave, Jennifer Garner is set to star as Hannah, a woman who teams up with her teenage stepdaughter, Bailey, after her husband mysteriously goes missing – only for the pair to discover more about their beloved husband and father than they believed possible.



Welcome to the silver screen, Natalie Portman! The actress is set to take her first TV role alongside Lupita Nyong’o in this novel adaptation. Set in 1960s Baltimore, an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda. Sign. Us. Up.



Starring Vince Vaughn, Bad Monkey follows a once-detective turned restaurant inspector – Andrew Yancy – who finds himself investigating a murder after an arm is found by a tourist – plunging him into the green and corruption in both Florida and the Bahamas.



This upcoming ten-part drama, based on the novel by Ann Napolitano, is set to star Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling as it follows the story of Edward, a 12-year-old boy who is the soul survivor of a plane crash that kills his family. The show is set to be a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience and connection – and we know we’ll be watching!



