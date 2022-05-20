Apple’s M1 MacBook Air falls to new 2022 low at $850 (Save $149) – 9to5Toys

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $849.99 shipped in Space Gray with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $999, this is a new 2022 low at $149 off and marks the lowest we’ve seen since back in November at $79 under our previous mention. Lately all of the M1 Mac deals have been focusing on the more prosumer side of Apple stable, with this MacBook Air offer finally delivering a chance to save on its entry-level, yet still quite compelling M1 experience. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.
A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.
While all of the best Apple deals are beginning to go live to start the week, yesterday had a particularly notable price cut go live on an even more portable way to get in on the M1 action. Right now, Apple’s new iPad Air 5 is sitting at the second-best price to date of $559 in several styles, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and more in tow.
The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
Apple’s M1 MacBook Air falls to new 2022 low at $850 (Save $149) – 9to5Toys
Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $849.99 shipped in Space Gray with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $999, this is a new 2022 low at $149 off and marks the lowest we’ve seen since back in November at $79 under our previous mention. Lately all of the M1 Mac deals have been focusing on the more prosumer side of Apple stable, with this MacBook Air offer finally delivering a chance to save on its entry-level, yet still quite compelling M1 experience. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.