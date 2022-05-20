House of ADA Struts Down The Catwalk in HBO Max Competition Series – Fox 12 Oregon

Ads

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The season three premiere of HBO Max’s original competition show Legendary, returns tonight! The series showcases the best of ballroom culture from across the country. House of ADA, a ballroom dance collective founded here in the Rose City, will be making its national debut on the show! FOX12′s Ayo Elise talked with the group to learn more about ballroom culture and pick up some new moves.

