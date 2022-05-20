Disney+ Hotstar to Expand Content Offerings with Telugu Entertainment – LaughingPlace.com – Laughing Place

Home Latest News

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to foray into the world of Telugu entertainment with the biggest, highly-awaited slate of gripping titles to serve the taste of entertainment lovers. Making a grand entry, the platform unveiled its entertainment offering for the Telugu audience through a vibrant launch campaign featuring the illustrious Tollywood star Ram Charan in an uber cool avatar.

