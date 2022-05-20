8 ways to enhance your Netflix experience on a smartphone – HT Tech

Ads

While watching Netflix is a fun and relaxing experience whether you watch it on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, PC, or the TV, there are ways to make that experience better. While the first two options help you if you one the move, watching Netflix, or any other OTT platform’s content on the laptop/PC or the TV means that you have to be seated somewhere. Today we’re listing out 8 simple things you can do to enhance your Netflix experience on your smartphone, some of these steps you can also practice for other OTT platforms as well. So whether you are traveling, stuck in traffic, or need a little break or something to occupy you while you are waiting somewhere – read on to know how you can make things better.

1. Get the ₹199 mobile plan for Netflix

Netflix has a ₹199/month mobile plan that gives you unlimited access to all content in standard definition. You can stream whatever you want but it can only be streamed on one device at a time – a smartphone or a tablet. If you watch a lot of content on either of the devices and don’t need to share your account with anyone else – this is a good deal. Make sure you have ample internet though, if you are not streaming on WiFi.

2. Browse other apps while watching Netflix

We do most of our work on smartphones/tablets these days as well as use them for our entertainment. To ensure that you don’t miss out on what you are watching in case some work comes in – pick the picture-in-picture mode to keep playing content in the background.

On Android devices, you can enable this on your phone from Privacy Protection under Settings. Click on Special App Access and turn on Picture-in-Picture. On iOS devices – You can enable this on your phone by turning on Picture-in-Picture from General Settings.

You can also resize, move, or minimise the floating window so as you can get your work done while you watch.

3. Keep an eye on what’s “Coming Soon”

The ‘Coming Soon’ tab on the Netflix mobile app gives you a sneak peek into the upcoming shows and movies and you can also click on the “Remind Me” bell icon to be informed the very moment something you want to watch is available. You can also add titles to your “My List” and get notified when the premier.

4. Keep episodes, movies download

You might not always have access to internet, but may still want to watch content. For times like those, there is always the download feature on Netflix. Turn on ‘Smart Downloads’ on your mobile app that can automatically download the next episode in a series and deletes the downloaded one you’ve just finished watching. You can also turn on ‘Downloads for You’ on your Android device, which automatically downloads shows and movies tailored to your taste, ensuring that you always have something to watch irrespective of connectivity. You can also choose how much content you want downloaded: 1, 3, or 5 GB.

You can even watch a partially downloaded movie or episode, if by any chance you lost access to the internet while things were downloading. When you’re back online, the app will finish downloading automatically.

5. Share what you are watching online

Want to share your take on Money Heist? The Netflix mobile app lets you share movies and TV shows you’re watching directly to your social channels, including Instagram Stories and Twitter. By selecting ‘Instagram stories’ in the share menu, you will be directed to the Instagram app to post the title art of the movie or show you’re watching. Add captions, filters, tag your friends, and get sharing.

6. Create a DIY home theatre set-up with the Netflix mobile app

You can use Netflix’s casting feature on the mobile app (available with Basic, Standard, or Premium plan) to stream what you are watching on the big screen of your smart TV. This also works via casting devices like Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, or Airtel Xtreme stick. You can easily fast forward, rewind, pause, or change the audio or subtitle settings from your mobile device.

7. Adjust the brightness level

Netflix enables you to adjust the brightness level straight from the viewing window on the mobile app without having to go to your phone settings. You can adjust the brightness level from the bar on the left side of your screen when streaming a film or a series.

8. Avoid accidental pauses with the Screen Lock feature

Use Netflix’s Screen Lock feature from the bottom of your mobile screen that appears when you are streaming a title. Locking the screen will disable unintended touch actions on your phone until you unlock it by tapping on the unlock button.

