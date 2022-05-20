Surprise stimulus checks worth $850 signed off – see the exact date hundreds of thousands can expect their… – The US Sun

Ads

MORE than 800,000 Americans in Maine could get stimulus payments worth $850 from as early as June.

Governor Janet Mills signed the state’s $1.2billion supplemental budget into law on April 20.

Lawmakers and cabinet members flanked Mills as she signed the bill.

Around 850,000 residents in Maine will get the checks.

Individual taxpayers must have an income of up to $100,000 to be eligible for the cash.

Meanwhile, the threshold is $150,000 for heads of households and $200,000 for couples that file jointly.

A property tax relief for older residents and lower-income homeowners and tenants has also been offered.

The budget sets aside $20million which will be used to fund two years of free community college for eligible students graduating between 2020-2023.

Mills said: “What this budget shows once again through hard work and good faith negotiation Democrats, Republicans and independents can come together to do what is right for Maine people.

“And that we can do so without rancor or bitter partisanship that has sometimes divided Augusta in the past.”

Meanwhile, millions of taxpayers in Illinois are in line to get payments worth up to $400 this year.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the state’s $46.5billion 2023 budget into law on April 19.

Americans could get up to $400 but it depends on their tax filing status and the number of dependents claimed, The State Journal-Register reports.

Single taxpayers that made less than $200,000 last year are in line for a $50 rebate.

While couples that file joint tax returns and made less than $400,000 are expected to receive $100.

Eligible Illinoisans will get also get $100 per dependent.

The amount is capped at three dependents.

It’s likely that the payments will be mailed to eligible recipients at some point in the second half of the year. An exact date has not been revealed.

Lawmakers in Delaware passed a bill this month that will see individuals receive checks worth up to $300.

While married couples filing jointly will pocket $600.

Senior citizens and residents who didn’t earn enough money to file a tax return are also eligible.

Delaware Governor John Carney said: “Delaware families are dealing with higher costs at the grocery store and the gas pump.

“These direct payments to Delaware families are part of a broader, responsible budget proposal that will invest in education, our economy, and Delaware communities, and increase our reserves to prepare our state for the future.”

Payments are expected to be delivered to those who have already filed a 2020 personal income tax return by the end of May, according to lawmakers.

The state reported a $1billion surplus, prompting lawmakers to provide the payments.

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Millions in stimulus cash coming to 7 states — see if yours is on the list

Millions of Americans may see $4,555 in benefits – see if you're eligible

Thousands of retired Americans ready for yearly $1,000 income boost

Refunds worth $3billion given to thousands of Americans – do you qualify?

© 2020 THE SUN, US, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY | YOUR AD CHOICES | SITEMAP

source