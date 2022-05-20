Amazon is hiding 10 top deals that are only for Prime members – BGR

Ads

Doesn’t it seem as though everyone has Prime these days? We guess that it shouldn’t really come as a surprise. There are so many awesome perks included with a Prime membership, it’s no wonder the service is so popular. The problem is that not everyone who subscribes to Prime actually makes use of all the perks. In fact, you might not even be aware of all the advantages that come with Prime. Why wouldn’t you want to use everything that comes along with your membership? It’s especially important because many of the top Amazon deals are available only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Sure, free express shipping is the first thing everyone thinks of when it comes to Amazon Prime. There are also some other great features that most people are aware of. But there’s one terrific Prime perk that almost no one seems to consider. What exactly are we talking about, you ask? Well, you can score awesome deals that are available exclusively to Prime members! We’re not talking about Amazon’s big Prime Day sale. But Prime Day itself is a fantastic motivator that might convince you to get on board. We’re talking about something else. There are so many Prime-only deals that are available all year long, and new ones pop up every single day. Here, we’re going to show you how to find all the hottest Prime-only bargains.

Some of those sales are hard to believe, but Prime members have access to even more exclusive sales. Aside from all those fantastic deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

Most people reading this right now are probably Amazon Prime subscribers. After all, Prime has become so popular in recent years. If that happens to be the case and you are indeed a Prime member, you need to be aware that you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows.

Anyone who pays for Prime definitely needs to check out this somewhat secret department on Amazon. So many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s a hard-to-find page called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. And the best part is that Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and special discounts.

Amazon Prime members can always find dozens of excellent deals that are also exclusive in this somewhat secret Amazon department. Today, we’re going to showcase the 10 top Amazon deals that are available only to Prime subscribers. Additionally, these deals are some of the best bargains on Amazon’s entire site!

