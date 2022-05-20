Poll: Has your phone received Android 12 already? – Android Authority

Ads

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Google’s Android 12 update has been available to smartphone makers since October 2021, which means companies have had roughly four months to bring the update to their phones.

The real proof is in the manufacturers’ Android 12 rollouts though. So we want to know whether your phone has received Android 12 (be it pre-installed or via a software update). Give us your answer by voting in the poll below.

Google and Samsung in particular have both been very speedy when it comes to their rollouts. Older Pixels received Android 12 on day one while the Pixel 6 series launched with Android 12 back in October. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 series received it just over a month after availability, followed by the firm’s latest foldables shortly thereafter.

My personal phone is still stuck on Android 10, so I’m definitely not seeing Android 12 any time soon. But hopefully, you’ve got better luck than me.

